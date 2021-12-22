$269.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post sales of $269.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.11 million and the lowest is $236.80 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 3,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,426. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 42.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 162.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.