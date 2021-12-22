2local (2LC) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. 2local has a total market capitalization of $444,676.06 and approximately $17,567.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 2local has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.14 or 0.08159411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.34 or 0.99989139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00073552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00048467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,157,844 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

2local Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the exchanges listed above.

