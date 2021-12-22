$35.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to report $35.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $38.79 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $117.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew Potere bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUNL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.85. 31,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

