3,559 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB remained flat at $$107.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

