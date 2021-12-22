$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $140.92.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

