$467.50 Million in Sales Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce sales of $467.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $469.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $467.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 140.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $726,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAXR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,410. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

