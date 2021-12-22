$5.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40. KLA reported earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $21.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.88 to $21.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $21.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.14 to $21.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.36. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,099. KLA has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.76 and its 200-day moving average is $350.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

