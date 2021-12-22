60,100 Shares in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.33% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $78,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 85.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HVT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 9.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

