$69.43 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $69.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.19 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $44.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $292.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 3,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $736.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

