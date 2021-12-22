$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

IMTX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 95,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,709. Immatics has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

