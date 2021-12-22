Aave (AAVE) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be bought for $211.86 or 0.00433623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $391.16 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00041591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,442,598 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.