Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

ABT stock opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.