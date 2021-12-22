Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $146,763.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005340 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00041140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00209396 BTC.
About Abyss
Abyss
is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “
Buying and Selling Abyss
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.
