Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $5.13 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $146,763.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

