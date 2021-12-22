Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.08. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 414,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

