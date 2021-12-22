Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $455.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $384.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

ACN stock opened at $392.89 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

