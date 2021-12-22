accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $870.69

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 870.69 ($11.50) and traded as low as GBX 716.84 ($9.47). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.96), with a volume of 35,644 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACSO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.18) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.41).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 868.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 773.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £335.91 million and a PE ratio of -32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Steve Brown acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,265 ($16.71) per share, with a total value of £101,200 ($133,703.26).

About accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

