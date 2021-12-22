AceD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $466.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, AceD has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a market cap of $39,866.11 and $466.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

