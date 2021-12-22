ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Financial Contrast

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A ACI Worldwide 0 0 1 0 3.00

ACI Worldwide has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.31%. Given ACI Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and ACI Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.09 $72.66 million $0.71 47.90

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries. The ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge division develops professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software applications. The Rand Simulation division helps organizations bring their product vision to reality by providing engineering simulation products and consulting services to companies with complex design projects. The Rand 3D division focuses on offering professional, training solutions for Dassault Systems and software users. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Owing Mills, MD.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

