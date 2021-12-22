Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.43. The firm has a market cap of $266.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

