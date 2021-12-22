Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

