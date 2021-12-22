AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $114.14

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.14, but opened at $111.07. AGCO shares last traded at $113.54, with a volume of 304 shares.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AGCO by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in AGCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

