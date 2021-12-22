Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.11 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 13,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,430. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.