Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post sales of $1.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.11 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.53. 13,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,430. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

