Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $28,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

