Alexandra Ford English Acquires 38,789 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,390,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,559,102. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

