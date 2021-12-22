Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akin to the third quarter of 2021, we expect high fuel costs to hurt Allegiant Travel's bottom line in the fourth quarter. In the September quarter, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) soared 66.7% to $2.20. The metric surged 34% to $2.01 during the first nine months of 2021. Rising expenses on salary and benefits are also denting the bottom line. However, with air-travel demand in the United States improving despite the threat posed by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, Allegiant's revenues are expected to increase going forward. In response to the demand uptick, the carrier is expanding its network. Allegiant expects fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenues to increase 0.5-4% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The company's strong liquidity position is also a tailwind.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

