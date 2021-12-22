Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Gap Down to $199.59

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $199.59, but opened at $193.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $187.82, with a volume of 5,591 shares trading hands.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.13.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.