Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $20.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.96. 14,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,908.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,779.45. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,080 shares of company stock worth $486,656,160 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

