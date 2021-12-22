Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.44

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $14.20. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 557,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 517,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

