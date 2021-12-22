Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 371,845 shares.The stock last traded at $15.02 and had previously closed at $15.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 123.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

