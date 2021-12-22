Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 815 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,288. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -236.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

