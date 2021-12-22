America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.21 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.70. 11,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,205. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.57.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

