American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 2.0% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

