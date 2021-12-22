American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

