Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Amgen worth $234,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.23. 12,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

