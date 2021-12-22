Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

