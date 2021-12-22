Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.20). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 124.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,546. The stock has a market cap of $356.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

