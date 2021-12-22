Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,425. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

