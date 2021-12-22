Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Renasant reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Renasant by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

