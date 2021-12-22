Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report sales of $75.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $51.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $284.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

