Analysts Set Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT at $11.30

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKLF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:BLKLF remained flat at $$4.76 during trading hours on Friday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

