Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Price Target at GBX 291.43

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 291.43 ($3.85).

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.17) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.30) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.96) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NWG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 224.70 ($2.97). 11,771,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,863,934. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 221.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.91. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 235.07 ($3.11).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.84), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($166,847.27).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

