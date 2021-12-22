Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $29.90

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.68. 5,314,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,736. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 851.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 5,612,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

