Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -25.79% 40.51% 7.10% Crescent Energy -28.38% 58.50% 8.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 2.51 -$2.53 billion ($11.20) -4.15 Crescent Energy $112.92 million 21.82 -$165.34 million ($0.42) -29.14

Crescent Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Callon Petroleum and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 8 2 0 2.20 Crescent Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.73%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Crescent Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States. Crescent Energy Company, formerly known as Contango Oil & Gas Company, is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

