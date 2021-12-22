Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) & Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Entrée Resources and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 66.40%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -15.78 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.94 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

