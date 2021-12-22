Analyzing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthpeak Properties 1 3 7 0 2.55

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.84 $4.23 million $0.43 13.95 Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 11.53 $413.56 million $1.15 30.59

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37% Healthpeak Properties 33.74% 1.54% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthpeak Properties pays out 104.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment include independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

