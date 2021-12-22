Analyzing Kentucky Bancshares (KTYB) & Its Peers

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS: KTYB) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kentucky Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares 21.39% 9.86% 1.00% Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kentucky Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares Competitors 2150 8946 7249 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Kentucky Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kentucky Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million $11.70 million 18.54 Kentucky Bancshares Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.06

Kentucky Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares. Kentucky Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Kentucky Bancshares peers beat Kentucky Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

