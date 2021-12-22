Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOMR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.