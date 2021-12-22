Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.56) to GBX 3,400 ($44.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.77) to GBX 2,960 ($39.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($42.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.17) to GBX 3,700 ($48.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,230 ($42.67).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,967 ($39.20) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,802.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,112.01.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,075.93). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 456 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,592.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

