Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Julian Treger Sells 83,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Julian Treger sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.72), for a total value of £107,900 ($142,555.16).

Julian Treger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.69), for a total value of £147,200 ($194,477.47).

APF opened at GBX 128.80 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £275.35 million and a PE ratio of -75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 114.80 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

