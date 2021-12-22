Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.89.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,261. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.